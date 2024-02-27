Labourer's Body With His Throat Slit, Leg Broken Found In Rajasthan Pond: Cops

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational)

The body of a 40-year-old wage labourer with his throat slit and a leg broken was recovered from a pond in Baran in Rajasthan on Tuesday, a police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered at Baran City police station based on a complaint filed by the family of the labourer, identified as Om Prakash Bairwa.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter, the officer said.

Bairwa, a native of Atru in Baran district, had been living in the city with his family and was a wage labourer.

He left home Monday evening and did not return since.

His body with his throat slit and a leg broken was spotted lying on a dried-up pond by passersby, the police officer said.

The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, the officer added.

