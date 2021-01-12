Kumbh Mela: Know The Shahi Snan Or Key Bathing Dates At Haridwar Kumbh

Kumbh Mela 2021: This year the Kumbh Mela starts in Haridwar on Makar Sankranti

Kumbh Mela is perhaps the largest and grandest of all religious gatherings in the world, bringing people from every walk of life together. Kumbh Mela starts on Makar Sankranti, just two days away. This year however there are strict Covid-19 guidelines in place at Haridwar for the safety of the pilgrims. A number of special trains are being run by the Indian Railways for pilgrims to travel to Kumbh Mela. The Kumbh is held every three years in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain and again returning to each of the four places after a 12-year gap. The Maha Kumbh Mela at Haridwar is happening after 12 years. The location of the Kumbh is based on the position the Sun, Moon, and the planet Jupiter in different zodiac constellations. During Kumbh, devotees offer prayers to the Sun god.

During the Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather to take a holy dip in the river, especially on the auspicious days. Apart from the bath or snan, there are huge melas or fairs on the riverside where devotees gather. This year the Kumbh at Haridwar will start on January 14 and end on April 27.

Kumbh Mela 2021 Image: Devotees travel from all parts of the country for Shahi Snan during Kumbh

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: Shahi Snan and Ganga Snan or the main bathing dates

14th January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

11th February, Thursday: Mauni Amavasya

16th February, Tuesday: Basant Panchami

27th February, Saturday: Maghi Poornima

11th March, Thursday Mahashivratri - First Shahi Snan

12th April, Monday: Somvati Amamvasya - Second Shahi Snan

13th April, Tuesday: Chaitra Shukla Pratipada

14th April, Wednesday: Baishakhi - Third Shahi Snan

21st April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

27th April, Tuesday: Chaitra Purnima - Fourth Shahi Snan

Kumbh Mela 2021: The bathing ghats at Haridwar

Har Ki Pauri

Asthi Pravath Ghat

Subhash Ghat

Gau Ghat

Sapth Sarover Kshetra Ghat

Sarvanand Ghat

Pantdweep Ghat

Kangra Ghat

Roode Bale Wala Ghat

Ganesh Ghat

Varagi Camp Ghat

Sati Ghat

Daksheshwar Ghat

Singh Dwar Ghat

Sita Ghat

(Source: kumbhamela.net)

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Utarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched an awareness campaign in Haridwar. According to an official statement, eight teams of the SDRF have been deployed in the 'Kumbh Kshetra' to carry out the campaign and educate more than 11,000 local residents, devotees and others combating the pandemic situation.