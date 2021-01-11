Makar Sankranti 2021: Know Why Makar Sankranti Festival Is Celebrated

Makar Sankranti Images 2021: Know why Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India

Makar Sankranti is the first big festival of the year celebrated across India. Makar Sankranti is a perfect example of unity in diversity. Every state in India has different ways of celebrating Makar Sankranti but the theme - harvest season - is the uniting factor. Makar Sankranti is essentially a celebration of a bumper harvest. According to the Hindu calendar, there are 12 Sankranti days in a year. Each Sankranti marks the beginning of a month and is observed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Nepal. Sankranti also represents the movement of the Sun from one constellation to another. From Makar Sankranti, the Sun starts moving towards the northern hemisphere, marking the end of the winter season and days start getting longer. Hence, Makar Sankranti is also known as Uttarayan, the beginning of an auspicious period.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Images: The first big festival in India, Makar Sankranti, is dedicated to the Sun god, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi

2021 Makar Sankranti: Know why Uttarayan is significant

Uttarayan is traditionally known to be a period of divinity and new beginning

Uttarayaṇ is derived from two Sanskrit words 'uttara' or north and 'ayana' or movement, indicating a northward movement of the Sun

In Mahabharata, Bheeshma Pitamaha chose the day of Uttarayan to die. Bheeshma had a special boon of Ichha Mrityu or death according to his will and he waited on his death bed of arrows until Uttarayan

2021 Makar Sankranti Date, Day and Time

Makar Sankranti is on Thursday, January 14 - Magh Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala or auspicious time starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 5:46 PM

Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 10:15 AM

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

On Makar Sankranti the Sun god is worshipped as there is no life without the warmth of the Sun. Devotees on Sankranti also worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Images: Share wishes and pics of Makar Sankranti with friends

Wishing you a happy and safe Makar Sankranti in advance!