Makar Sankranti 2021: Know The Date And Auspicious Time

2021 Makar Sankranti Date: This year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14

Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar celebrating the movement of the Sun from Dakshinayan (Southern Hemisphere) to Uttarayana (Northern Hemisphere). The transition of the Sun or Uttarayana, when days get longer and the winter season starts ebbing, signals the start of the harvest season in India. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. It is a very sacred and ancient Hindu festival celebrated with great fervour. This is also the time when people across India prepare delicacies made of til or sesame and gur or jaggery.

Makar Sankranti celebrations are unique in every state of India. In Tamil Nadu Makar Sankranti is known as Pongal, in Gujarat and Rajasthan Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayana, in Haryana and Punjab Makar Sankranti is known as Maghi. In Kerala, the festival is known as Makaravilakku, when the divine light is seen on the Sabarimala hills and thousands of visitors come to witness the light.

2021 Makar Sankranti image: Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges and offers prayers to the Sun god (file photo)

2021 Makar Sankranti Date, Day and Time

Makar Sankranti is on Thursday, January 14 - Magh Krishna paksha Dwitiya tithi

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala or auspicious time starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 5:46 PM

Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 10:15 AM

Makar Sankranti 2021: Know how is it celebrated in India

Makar Sankranti is mainly celebrated as the harvest festival, marking the arrival of the spring season. The day is synonymous with kite flying as well. Makar Sankranti activities and rituals include taking a holy dip in the Ganges, offering Naivedya or special food items to the Surya or Sun god and distributing food and clothes to the poor. Makar Sankranti is a day associated with happiness, charity and prosperity.