Kumbh Mela 2021: Check Out The Special Trains And Latest News

Kumbh Mela 2021: The Maha Kumbh Mela starts in Haridwar on January 14

Kumbh Mela 2021: The Indian Railways will run special trains for the Kumbh Mela set to start at Haridwar on Makar Sankranti, January 14. "Indian Railways has started preparing for the Kumbh Mela 2021...special trains will operate on various routes for devotees and tourists to reach Haridwar...," the Railways tweeted in Hindi and posted pictures of preparations. The railway station at Haridwar has been cleaned and painted for the Maha Kumbh Mela happening after a gap of 12 years. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Utarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday launched an awareness campaign in Haridwar. According to an official statement, eight teams of the SDRF have been deployed in the 'Kumbh Kshetra' to carry out the campaign and educate more than 11,000 local residents, devotees and others combating the pandemic situation.

Kumbh Mela 2021: Special Kumbh trains

02369/02370 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah Super Fast Special will run 5 days a week from January 13

02369 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah Super Fast Special will run till April 29. Train will not run on Tuesday and Friday.

02370 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah Super Fast Special will run till April 30. Train will leave Dehradun at 10:10 PM; won't run on Wednesday and Saturday.

02327/02328 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah Super Fast Special

02327 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah will run from January 12 to April 30 every Tuesday and Friday

02328 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah will run from January 13 to May 1 from Dehradun at 10:10 PM on Wednesdays and Saturdays

03009/03010 Howrah-Yoganagari Rishikesh-Howrah (daily) will run from January 12

03009 Howrah-Yoganagari Rishikesh-Howrah will run till April 30

03010 Howrah-Yoganagari Rishikesh-Howrah will run from Yoganagri Rishikesh at 8:50 PM from January 14 to May 2

03239 Patna-Kota Special will run from Patna every Monday and Friday

03240 Kota-Patna Special will run from January 12.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to deploy a special Covid officer for the Kumbh Mela. Reviewing preparations for the Maha Kumbh, Mr Rawat authorized officials and the Garhwal commissioner to sanction works worth up to Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. The Chief Minister also said a committee of experienced engineers and senior officers should be set up to help the Garhwal commissioner sanction works related to Kumbh.