Prioritise Kumbh In Vaccine Distribution Plan: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

The Chief Minister said a steering committee has been set up for vaccination. (File)

Haridwar Kumbh should be a priority in the vaccine distribution strategy for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, considering the huge workforce that will be engaged in organising the fair, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday.

He said a steering committee at the state level and task forces in all districts have been set up for vaccination and their meetings are being held regularly.

"Slated from January to April next year, Haridwar Kumbh, in which a large number of officials, employees, police personnel and health workers will have to work, must be a priority in vaccine distribution strategy for Uttarakhand," he said.

Mr Rawat was speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers, through video conference, to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister asked the states to be prepared with adequate vaccine distribution and storage infrastructure in advance and set their priorities.

He also said the situation in India is better than other countries in terms of both recovery and fatality rates and attributed it to the coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments to grapple with the COVID challenge.

From testing to treatment, a large network is working across the country to deal with the pandemic, PM Modi said, adding that all chief ministers have considerable experience in COVID-19 management, which they should share, so that a robust strategy could be devised to control the situation.