Haridwar Kumbh Mela: Court Asks Uttarakhand Government For Covid SOPs

Kumbh Mela 2021: The Maha Kumbh Mela starts in Haridwar on January 14

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is set to begin on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti on January 14. Thousands of Hindu devotees and seers are eagerly looking forward to the Kumbh Mela, historically known to be one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. The Nainital High Court on Wednesday, while hearing a petition, has directed the Uttarakhand government to present the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by January 11 for the Kumbh Mela. The petitioners want that the government helps the poor people at the quarantine centers and Covid-19 hospitals, and provide better health facilities.

The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years. The Kumbh will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months, the Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister, Madan Kaushik said earlier. He also added that the notification will be issued in February. In the previous years, notification for the Kumbh used to be issued on January 1.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday discussed the arrangements related to health and safety at the Kumbh Mela in view of Covid-19. He said the test will be a must for everyone before taking a dip in Ganga.

Mr Rawat had earlier sanctioned funds for various projects ahead of the Kumbh Mela. The Chief Minister had approved Rs 17.34 crore for a surveillance system. Along with this, the Chief Minister had also allotted Rs 15.46 crore for setting up a temporary 1,000-bed COVID care centre.

A campaign - "Paint My City" - has also been launched ahead of the Kumbh Mela. During the campaign, walls in the mela area and other places of tourist interest, will be painted with pictures from the Hindu mythology, authorities said. The campaign is being run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority.