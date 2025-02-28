Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: When And Where Will The Next Kumbh Take Place

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, concluded on Wednesday after 45 days of celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.



This year, the Maha Kumbh set a new record for almost 66 crore devotees taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. It is said that the Kumbh Mela hosted twice as many pilgrims as the population of the US, which was around 34 crore.



When is the next Kumbh Mela?



The next Kumbh Mela will be held in 2027 in Nashik, Maharashtra. The religious event will be held at Trimbakeshwar, approximately 38 km from Nashik. The city is located on the banks of the Godavari River, the second-longest river in India. It is also home to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.



According to reports, Kumbh Mela 2027 will take place from July 17 to August 17.



Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2025 in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge technology into the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela.



He said technology would play a key role in enabling those unable to bathe in the holy water to experience it virtually.



Why is the next Kumbh Mela in just three years?



Kumbh Melas are held in four cities -- Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain -- with at least one organised every three years.



The one held every four years is called Kumbh Mela, while the fair that takes place every six years is called Ardh Kumbh Mela.



The mela, conducted every 12 years, is called Purna Kumbh Mela, and the just concluded one was Maha Kumbh Mela, which is said to occur after a gap of 144 years.



Key Highlights of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025



Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 attracted numerous figures, including PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.



Various Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, also attended the religious event. The lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, also marked his presence at the event.



At least 118 diplomats from 77 countries attended the religious gathering.