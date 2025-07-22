Delhi Air Quality Moderate, Weather Office Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the weather office predicting rain along with thunderstorm.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality in Delhi was in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 103, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)