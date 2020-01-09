Centre Gives Funds For Kumbh, But Not Ganga Sagar Mela: Mamata Banerjee

"Centre does not extend financial assistance for Ganga Sagar," Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the central government does not provide funds for the annual Gangasagar Mela, which is held in West Bengal, though it provides lots of assistance to Kumbh Mela.

"Gangasagar Mela is at par with the Kumbh Mela. The Centre provides funds for Kumbh Mela but does not extend financial assistance for Ganga Sagar," Ms Banerjee said addressing the inauguration of Gangasagar Mela, 2020 at Outram Ghat in the city.

Kumbh Mela is held in Haridwar, Allahabad, Nashik and Ujjain.

Listing the various projects taken up by the West Bengal government for the smooth holding of the Mela, held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Ms Banerjee said her government has been making consistent efforts to develop the Sagar Island where it is held.

The government has already rolled back the pilgrim tax.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country gather every year at Sagar Island, situated at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal, for the holy dip.