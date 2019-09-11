Over 16 Crore Muslims In India, Have Nothing To Fear: RSS Leader

Krishna Gopal said all other minorities which are lesser in number compared to Muslims feel secure (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the view that Muslims "are afraid" in India while other minorities such as Parsis, Buddhists and Jains, who are fewer in number, feel secure.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP and Mr Gopal is in-charge of coordination between the two.

Mr Gopal said India never compromised on the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (entire world is one family) and sarve bhavantu sukhinah (all should be happy). It even wanted Pakistan to prosper, he said.

Referring to an article written by Islamic scholar Raamish Siddiqui that Muslims should not be afraid as they are more than 16 crore in the country, Mr Gopal said "it is a big question" why such a mindset exists.

"How many Parsis are in India... hardly 50 thousand, Jain 45 lakh and about 80 lakh Buddhists are there...Jews are only five thousand. They are not afraid of anyone," he said.

"Muslims are more than 16 crore then why are they afraid... Why and from whom? This is a big question that the community which ruled the country for 600 years is afraid... it should be discussed," he said.

Mr Gopal said all other minorities which are lesser in number compared to Muslims feel secure in India.

The RSS leader was speaking at a conference on Mughal prince "Dara Shikoh - icon of composite culture".

Describing Dara Shikoh as a champion of inclusiveness, Mr Gopal said he was a true Muslim and translated Upnishads into Persian languages. He underlined that inclusiveness and unity have always been integral and essential part of Indian culture.

Many people from various countries and religions came to India and this country made them their own, he said.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who also addressed the conference, said Aurangzeb was a "symbol of terrorism", while his brother Dara Shikoh was the "identity of nationalism".

"Violence and oppression committed by anarchist and cruel ruler like Aurangzeb was glorified by group of Islamic fanatics, Leftist and so-called secular historians," Mr Naqvi said adding that Aurangzeb's philosophy was to destroy human values and India's "Sanatan Sanskriti".

"This same thinking gave birth to terror organisations like Al Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba," he said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

