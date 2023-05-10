2 Children Among 4 Of Family Dead As 2 Vehicles Collide In Chhattisgarh

According to police, the accident took place as both vehicles were overspeeding. (Representational)

Four persons of a family including a woman and two children were killed in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh today morning, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred after a collision between a truck and a car near Madanpur Forest Barrier under Morga police station.

Morga police station in charge, Ashwani Nirankari said that one person identified as Manoj Kumar Tirkey, a resident of Ambikapur was travelling with his family to Jagdalpur from Ambikapur at the time of the mishap.

The police said, "The deceased family members include a man his wife and two children. All four members died on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee."

Upon receiving information, police officials reached the site of the incident and took the bodies out of the car.

According to police, the accident took place as both vehicles were overspeeding.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.