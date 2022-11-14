Drugged, Sexually Assaulted At Party, Alleges Kolkata Woman, 4 Arrested

The four accused have been arrested, said a police officer. (Representational)

Police have arrested four persons accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in a resort in Rajarhat on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, a police officer said yesterday.

The woman has said in her complaint at Rajarhat police station that she was sexually assaulted by four men on November 9 night when she visited a villa of the resort where a party was on. She had gone there with a friend and had stayed there till about 10 pm. She complained of sexual assault by four men there, the official told reporters.

Rajarhat is near the IT hub of the city.

"Following the complaint, senior police officials carried out raids through the night and arrested the four men," he said.

The woman had claimed that she was drugged before the assault. "A detailed investigation into the incident is on," the officer added.

