'Don't Worry About Who Will Be PM': Top Quotes From Opposition Rally

Mamata Banerjee's opposition rally was attended by over 20 leaders.

New Delhi: An ensemble of opposition leaders got together today in Kolkata at a rally organised by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP, with savage barbs. The rally was attended by several prominent opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin, HD Deve Gowda, Farooq Abdullah, Shatrughan Sinha, Arun Shourie etc. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati skipped the congregation, but sent their representatives.