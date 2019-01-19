'Need To Defeat Dangerous BJP Government At Any Cost': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at Trinamool Congress' mega opposition rally in Kolkata.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today called upon people to defeat the "dangerous" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre "at any cost."

Stating that the country was at the crossroads of a serious crisis, he said there is a need for immediate change of the PM Modi government to save the country and democracy.

"If the Modi-Shah combine continues to rule the country by winning the 2019 elections, it will change the Constitution and further elections will never take place. A fascist regime will set in as was done by Hitler in Germany," Mr Kejriwal said at Trinamool Congress' mega opposition rally in Kolkata.

He accused the BJP of creating enmity among people in the name of religion.

"It was Pakistan's dream to split this country into pieces. This BJP government is going ahead in that direction by creating enmity among people and dividing the nation on the lines of religion, language..." chief minister Kejriwal said at the Brigade Parade Grounds.

He said in the last five years, the Centre has failed to create employment opportunities and farmers are facing an acute crisis.

"Demonetisation has taken away all the scope of employment and Modi's friendly insurance companies were making money at the cost of farmers," the Delhi chief minister alleged.

He added that the objective of the general elections is not to find the next prime minister, but to oust PM Modi and his party.

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, took part in the opposition rally today.