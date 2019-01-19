Mamata Banerjee's Mega Rally Today, Over 20 National Leaders To Attend Event: Live Updates

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's is holding a mega Opposition rally against the Modi government.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee will hold a mega rally for a grand alliance of opposition parties this noon. More than 20 national leaders, including three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting, TMC sources said. Most of them have already arrived in the city. The event -- called the "United India Rally" -- aims at uniting various political parties against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Although the Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi decided to skip the event, the party send senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The TMC is making all efforts to make the event a grand success. Lakhs of TMC supporters and workers who arrived from various corners of the state have been put up in the outskirts of the city and in some auditoriums and stadiums.

A thick security blanket has been thrown on the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground - the venue for the mega rally - to prevent any untoward incident.

