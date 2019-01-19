Mamata Banerjee To Hold Mega Rally Of Opposition Parties Today. 10 Points

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee surveys preparations at the Brigade Parade Ground.
Kolkata: Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground is all set to host Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's mega rally for a grand alliance of opposition parties this noon, with political leaders from all corners of the country joining in. Among the first to make an appearance were Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, former BJP leader Arun Shourie, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar. At least 25 top political leaders are expected to occupy the stage at the event -- called the "United India Rally" -- aimed at uniting various political parties against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ms Banerjee, also the Bengal chief minister, spent several hours on Friday interacting with visiting political leaders put up at various hotels across the city.
Although Congress president Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to turn up, he expressed his support for the rally in a letter to Mamata Banerjee early on Friday morning. Two Congress leaders -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi -- will come in his stead.
Among the other leaders attending the event are Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.
According to police, the Brigade Parade Ground can hold around seven lakh people. However, the Trinamool Congress has claimed that 40 lakh people will attend what could well be the biggest political rally of the century.
Hundreds of Trinamool workers had been toiling for the last few weeks to set up five massive stages with the iconic Victoria Memorial in the background, 20 LED screens and scores of Trinamool Congress flags fluttering in the breeze.
As part of the security arrangements, the venue will be divided into 22 zones to manage the massive gathering. Police officers of the deputy commissioner rank, besides 3,000 party voluntees, will be present at each such zone to man the crowds.
The "United India Rally" is seen by many as an attempt to portray Ms Banerjee as a leader who can rally secular forces against the BJP and emerge as a potential challenger to PM Modi. The Trinamool Congress has taken pains to project her as the next Prime Minister of the country.
The Trinamool chief had been at the forefront of talks for an alliance between major regional parties and the Congress, until new power equations developed after the latter beat the ruling BJP in three Hindi heartland states late last year. However, this rally may succeed in rectifying that.
The Congress, on the other hand, repeatedly claims that it has not declared Mr Gandhi as its prime ministerial face. It says that the onus lies in ousting the BJP, not pursuing a place in the country's corridors of power.
The BJP has downplayed the mega rally, stating that a united opposition cannot affect its prospects in the upcoming polls. "Leaders who are retired, tired or rejected in their own states are coming to attend Saturday's event," said Bengal party chief Dilip Ghosh.
The BJP also plans to hold a rally headlined by PM Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground on February 8. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had refused to let the party hold rath yatras in the state due to law-and-order concerns.