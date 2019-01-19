'My Actions Against Corruption Infuriated Some': PM's Dig At Opposition

PM Narendra Modi took a swipe at the opposition unity rally held in Kolkata

Senior leaders of opposition parties were not done with their speeches at the mega rally called by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a tour of Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, trained his sight at them and pulled the trigger.

"My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan," PM Modi said, even as one after another opposition leaders including Chandrababu Naidu and Akhilesh Yadav criticised his government on a range of issues.

"Those who crushed democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy. It's truly ironical," PM Modi said in Silvassa, where he inaugurated some projects today after attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

At the massive rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the opposition leaders and let them speak to the crowd about their plans for the national elections due in May.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called PM Modi a "publicity PM". Before him, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the centre of ignoring farmers.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of jailed RJD leader Lalu Yadav, spoke after at least 10 others have given their speeches criticising the government. "Modi-ji is a lie-manufacturing factory. He is also the distributor and wholeseller of lies," Tejashwi Yadav said.

PM Modi faces a united opposition in the national elections, which will make the fight tougher. His government is keen on keeping farmers happy with measures that could include direct transfers of funds into farmers' bank accounts and interest-free loans for them. These measures may cost more than Rs 1 lakh crore, a Reuters report said on Friday.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.