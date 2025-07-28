"Come Back": Mamata Banerjee Says Bengalis Facing Atrocities Outside State

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Bengalis are facing "atrocities" outside Bengal -- especially in BJP-ruled states -- and urged them to "come back". Alleging that migrant workers from Bengal are facing atrocities in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam, she questioned why the non-Bengali communities cannot offer shelter to Bengalis.

"If I can give shelter to everyone here, why can't you? I was told yesterday Bengali's have been asked to leave Delhi within one month," she added, addressing a public meeting in Birbhum.

"Those who are facing atrocities in other states -- I tell them to come back. We are ready to assist you. We You will bring you back home in trains. We will share rotis with you. You will be benefited with health schemes," the Chief Minister said today.



People from Bangladesh, who have legally entered India post-independence till March 1971, they still speak in a Bangladeshi dialect because that time Bangladesh was part of India, she said. But now they are discriminated against because of their dialect, she said.

Underscoring that she is not against any language or any divisive policy, she said, "We want unity in diversity. I never tell any Hindi speaking person to leave Bengal".

"When people from Gujarat were pushed by Trump (US President Donald Trump) it was disrespect to Gujaratis. I don't support that. Leaders did not speak a single word on this. People from Bengal are very talented. They work for NASA and other big universities," she said.

Ms Banerjee also claimed the current BJP government at the Center will not be able to run till 2029. "What will happen then. Where these BJP men will go? Have you identified any place for that?" she said.