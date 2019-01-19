"Narendra Modi Is Publicity PM, Not Performing PM": Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said "Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is a publicity PM, but what we want is a performing prime minister"

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 19, 2019 14:21 IST
Kolkata: 

In one of his sharpest attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said "the prime minister is a publicity PM, but what we want is a performing prime minister."

Speaking at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr Naidu said the BJP-led government has betrayed the nation.

"Five years ago, people gave the mandate for the BJP. They betrayed the nation. They gave slogans. Jan Dhan, mudra loan, good governance, smart cities, bringing back black money, two crore jobs, acche din. These are all slogans," he said.

Chandrababu NaiduKolkata

