Fixtures Worth Rs 35 Lakh Missing From Kolkata 5-Star Hotel Under Renovation: Cops

A theft, involving luxury fittings worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, was reported from a five-star hotel in Kolkata's Esplanade area, currently undergoing some renovation work since last year, police said on Wednesday.

The New Market Police Station has launched a probe into the official complaint lodged by the authorities of the Oberoi Grand, a senior officer said.

As per the complaint, 228 showerheads, eight ceiling fans, and several other fixtures, including taps and fittings, have gone missing from the washrooms and housekeeping pantry areas of the hotel, which has remained shut since August 2024 for extensive renovation work, he said.

"The incident came to light recently when a shift engineer noticed several high-value items were missing from the hotel's bathrooms and utility areas. Initial probe revealed that despite the contractor responsible for the renovation deploying around 20 security guards, such a large quantity of materials has gone missing. We are now probing whether individuals from the contracting or security agencies were complicit in this matter," the officer said.

All angles are being examined, and statements are being recorded from those responsible for site security and maintenance, he said.

