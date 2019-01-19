'Do You Have Any Other Name For PM?': Akhilesh Yadav At Kolkata Rally

Akhilesh Yadav said the idea of a united opposition was inspired by the BJP-led alliance government.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a prominent face at Mamata Banerjee's huge political meet in Kolkata, credited the ruling BJP for the coming together of so many opposition parties. He said that idea of a united opposition was inspired by the BJP-led alliance government.

"You are running a coalition government. You inspired us. This is a beautiful bouquet of opposition parties here," Mr Yadav said at the "United India Rally" organised by the Trinamool Congress chief at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

The Samajwadi Yadav chief's backhanded compliment came loaded with his oft-repeated charge. The BJP has stitched an alliance with the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and other investigative agencies, Mr Yadav alleged.

"BJP ne CBI, ED and baki agencies ke saath bhi gathbandhan kiya hai (Not just the CBI, ED but the BJP has formed an alliance with other central investigative agencies). And they know how to use them to their benefit," Mr Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the BJP mocked the grand alliance saying "inke paas dulhe bahut hain, kaun banega pradhan mantri (they have too many grooms/contenders, who will be the prime minister)". But they should know jo janta taye karegi wohi banega (the people of India will decide that), he said.

But I want to ask them, Mr Yadav added, those who failed, those who betrayed and deceived, those who conspired and spread hatred, they should tell us if they have any other name.

"Doosra naam kaunsa hai inke paas (which other name do they have)?" the Samajwadi Party leader said.