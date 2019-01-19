Clarify On Rafale Or People Will Say 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai': Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha today stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal and said he must answer his three questions else he will have to hear "chowkidaar chor hai (watchman is a thief)".

Addressing the grand opposition meet in Kolkata, he urged Prime Minister Modi to "clarify why he scrapped a deal for 126 aircraft and signed a new one for only 36. Mr Sinha cited a report on the Rafale deal that was published by The Hindu to say that the prices jumped 41 per cent in the new deal.

PM Modi must explain why he decided to pay three times more for the same fighter jet.

"Why was Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which has experience of manufacturing MiGs and Sukhoi sidelined and a 10-day-old company with (virtually) zero balance and zero experience given the contract?" was the BJP lawmaker's next question.

The actor-turned-politician accused the Prime Minister of making hollow promises and indulging in rhetoric and it won't work anymore.

"The people of the country can see through," he said.