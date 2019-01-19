PM 'Manufacturer, Whole-Seller, Distributor' Of Lies, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of opposition in Bihar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today launched a savage attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP, at Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata. In an emotive speech, Mr Yadav said the PM was the "factory, manufacturer, whole-seller, and distributor" of lies.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi-- who calls himself the chowkidar (watchman) of the people--Mr Yadav said if he was the chowkidar, the janata (Public) was the thanedaar (police).

Mr Yadav further said that investigative agencies Enforcement Directorate and CBI were the closest allies of the BJP. "We are not afraid of the intimidation tactics. We have to save the country," he said.