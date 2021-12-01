Kolkata Doctor Arrested For Cheating 12 Medicos Of Rs 10 Crore Through Chit Fund

The doctor was arrested on Monday by the police. (Representational)

A Kolkata-based doctor was arrested for duping at least 12 of his medico friends of over Rs 10 crore in the pretext of doubling their money through an investment in a chit fund, police said on Tuesday.

The doctor was arrested on Monday by the police of Pragati Maidan police station of the city.

“The accused doctor has also duped medical pratitioners in Odisha in the same manner. We have arrested him on the basis of a complaint lodged by another doctor who had invested Rs 27 lakh on the assurance of an hefty amount as interest,” a police official said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused doctor has been associated with a couple of hospitals in the city and in Odisha, he said.

The accused along with a few others in Odisha had opened the chit fund and started inviting doctors who were his friends promising them at least 38 per cent return at the end of this year. He started avoiding them when they accosted him on not getting the returns as promised, the police official said.

The doctor has been cheating his friends since the past one year and used to flee to Odisha whenever he was questioned by them, he said.

The city police will go to Odisha as a part of the investigation, the police official added.

The accused doctor was produced at a city court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till December 10.