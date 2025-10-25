Tahsin Ahmed, Son Of Trinamool Leader, Arrested In Bengal Chit Fund Scam

The main accused in the massive chit fund scam in West Bengal's Asansol, Tahsin Ahmed, has been arrested by the Asansol North police station. He was arrested near the Jubilee More area on National Highway on Saturday evening, police sources said.

Tahsin Ahmed, the son of a Trinamool Congress Minority Cell leader, is accused of masterminding a financial fraud involving nearly Rs 350 crore. Preliminary reports indicate that hundreds of investors were allegedly duped through the chit fund operation, which promised high returns on deposits.

Police officials confirmed that Tahsin Ahmed will be produced before the Asansol court on Sunday, where authorities are expected to seek police custody for further investigation.

Sources said the arrest followed weeks of tracking and investigation, as Ahmed had been on the run after multiple complaints were lodged against him. Authorities are now probing possible links between the chit fund company and other operatives involved in similar fraudulent schemes in the region.

Earlier, on October 23, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had highlighted the alleged Rs 350 crore chit fund scam in Asansol, claiming that Tahsin Ahmed, son of a TMC leader, had defrauded over 3,000 families through a fake, unlicensed company, and demanded his immediate arrest, an investigation into the money trail, and full repayment to the victims.

In a post on X, he wrote, "For three long years, Tahsin Ahmed, son of Shakil Ahmed alias Master Shakil, Co-President of TMC's Minority Wing in Paschim Bardhaman district, reportedly looted over 3,000 innocent families in Asansol. Rs 350 crore was amassed through a fake, unlicensed company. He promised 14% monthly returns, i.e., Rs 2.8 lakh on a Rs 1 lakh investment in 20 months, and later vanished on October 15."

Social media posts against Tahsin Ahmed were also shared by BJP leaders including Agnimitra Paul, Amit Malviya, and Dr Sukanta Majumdar.

