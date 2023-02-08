Kolkata Businessman Detained By Central Probe Agency In Coal Scam Case

The team of the ED had reached Kolkata on Tuesday night, an officer said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized Rs 1 crore in cash and detained a businessman following searches at his office and residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge area in connection with their investigation into the coal scam, a senior officer said.

A three-member team of the ED searched different locations in Kolkata in connection with the case, he said.

"So far, Rs 1 crore in cash has been counted. The counting is still on and it may increase. The cash was kept hidden in different bags at the businessman's office and residence," the ED officer said.

"We have detained the businessman as he could not give appropriate answers on why he was keeping such a large amount at home. The investigation is underway," he added.

