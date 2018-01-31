Know All About Scorpene-Class Submarine Karanj And Its Features

Indian Navy launched the third Scorpene class submarine, Karanj in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Indian Navy launches the state-of-the-art third Scorpene class submarine, Karanj, which is made-in-India hunter-killer submarine. It has superior stealth features and the ability to launch crippling attacks with precision. Scorpene-classs submarine Karanj was launched at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) on Wednesday morning by Reena Lanba, wife of the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba. It is third indigenously-built diesel-electric attack submarine after INS Kalvari and INS Khandari. The previous INS Karanj had served the nation for 34 years from 1969 to 2003 and had also participated in the 1971 war.