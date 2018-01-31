Indian Navy Launches Third Scorpene Class Submarine, Karanj

The state-of-the-art Scorpene submarine has superior stealth features and the ability to launch crippling attacks with precision. Advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels and hydro-dynamically optimised shape are some of the features that make it virtually invincible, unmatched by most submarines.
Scorpene submarines can undertake a wide range of missions such as anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine-laying and area surveillance. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force.
At a time when the Indian Navy is facing challenges of an aging submarine fleet and strong presence of Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean, the Scorpene submarines are a huge boost to the Navy's combat system. In October 2005, the Scorpene deal was signed for India and the first submarine was due to be delivered by 2012.