PM Modi's France Trip To Give India 3 More Scorpene Class, 'Hunter-Killer' Subs?

An India-France statement released Wednesday confirms progress has been made towards a deal to manufacture three more French-designed Scorpene-class 'hunter-killer' submarines in Mumbai.

India already operates six submarines of this type; the most recent of which, INS Vagsheer, was one of three advanced attack vessels commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

News of progress in the deal to buy three more Scorpene subs - at a reported cost of Rs 36,000 crore but with nearly 60 per cent 'Made-in-India' tech, which is higher than that incorporated in the first six - came after talks between Mr Modi and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Modi was in France for a two-day visit ahead of his trip to the United States for a first meeting with President Donald Trump since the Republican won the November 2024 election.

In France, both leaders welcomed the ongoing cooperation of their militaries - in accordance with last year's ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap - and commended the collaboration that has seen the successful construction of the six Scorpene submarines built in India.

This success, it was noted, includes the addition of technology developed in India and, in particular, the integration of the Air Independent Propulsion, or AIP, system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, or DRDO, into the P75 submarines project.

AIP is a technology that allows these conventional diesel-electric submarines - which is what the Scorpene-class vessels are - to stay underwater for longer periods. The DRDO-developed technology means the submarines have reduced vulnerability to detection while on a mission.

Mr Modi and Mr Macron also noted analyses conducted regarding possible integration of the Integrated Combat System, or ICS, into future submarines built under this project umbrella.

Both sides also welcomed ongoing discussions related to missiles and helicopter and jet engines, and Mr Modi also invited France to take a closer look at the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher, saying its purchase would be another milestone in Indo-French defence ties.

In November last year India completed a successful flight-test of the system, which confirmed its impressive range, accuracy, and rate of fire in dealing with multiple targets.

India, meanwhile, is also working on two 'Made-in-India' nuclear attack submarines, or SSN. In December Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said the first is expected to be commissioned by 2037.

Further, India is also expected to procure 26 more Rafale fighter jets - the Navy variant, or the Rafale-M - from the French. Plans to purchase these were cleared by the Defence Ministry in July last year. These will be mainly deployed on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to France has seen a positive review of progress in multiple areas of collaboration, including defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation, health and people-to-people ties.

