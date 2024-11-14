Latest Pinaka System Tested As France, Armenia Line-Up To Buy Indian Rockets

Amid a rise in global demand for it, India today successfully completed the flight-test of its advanced guided weapon system Pinaka. During the test, the Pinaka system's range, accuracy, consistency and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in a salvo mode were assessed.

"Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO has successfully completed the flight-tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials," the Defence Ministry said today, adding that the flight-tests have been conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges.

"Twelve rockets from each production agency from two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies have been tested," the statement said.

With this, New Delhi's defence manufacturing push under 'Make in India' is gaining momentum. France has recently showed interest in the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher or MBRL system to bolster its defences.

THE PINAKA SYSTEM

The Pinaka system, considered on par with America's HIMARS system, has been India's first major defence export as conflict-hit Armenia had placed the first order. Now France has also shown interest in the advanced rocket system to boost its army's artillery division. In fact, talks are already at a fairly advanced stage, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that France has decided to test the system in the coming weeks.

Named after Lord Shiva's divine bow, the Pinaka rocket system was a replacement for the Russian Grad BM-21 rocket launcher for the Indian Army. It was first deployed during the 1999 Kargil War. The Pinaka system had played a pivotal role in destroying Pakistani positions at strategic heights during the war.

The Pinaka rocket system is developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment or ARDE, which comes under the DRDO. The system comprises of a free-flight artillery rocket having a maximum range of 38 km with different types of warheads and fuzes. It comes with a multi-tube launcher vehicle, a replenishment-cum-loader vehicle, a replenishment vehicle, and a command post vehicle.

The multi-barrel rocket system has two pods containing 6 rockets each, capable of firing all 12 rockets in salvo mode within 44 seconds, neutralizing a target area of 700 x 500 meters. For the Indian Army's specific requirement of a free flight rocket with enhanced range, ARDE has successfully developed the Pinaka Mk-II rocket with a 60-km range. The existing launch vehicle and ground systems of Pinaka MBRS is used for the Mk-II as well, with minor modifications for firing this new rocket.

A battery can fire 72 rockets. Each launcher can now be operated independently and rockets can be fired individually or simultaneously in different directions. The launcher may be operated in manual, remote, stand alone, and autonomous modes. Its shoot-and-scoot capabilities also enable it to escape counter battery fire.

The current version of the Pinaka system is a guided one, which means that the rockets have seekers, which are used for precision strikes. Because of it becoming a guided system, it has now been able to increase its range to nearly double of what the first version was. The DRDO is now working on a guided Pinaka system which is capable of ranges greater than 120 km, 150 km, and 200 km to counter China's long-range guided rocket systems.

GLOBAL INTEREST

The system is already in service with the Indian Army and deployed both at the LoC with Pakistan and LAC with China. It was also reportedly delivered to Armenia via Iran in 2023 to bolster its defence against Azerbaijan.

France's move to consider buying the Pinaka system is part of the effort to boost defence and strategic ties between the two nations. France is India's second biggest defence supplier after Russia. The recent T AC 295 transport aircraft deal and the Rafael deal are testament to Paris and New Delhi's steadfast defence ties.

