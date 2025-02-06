Defence Ministry Signs Over Rs 10,000 Crore Deal For Pinaka Rocket System

The government on Thursday inked contracts worth more than 10,000 crore with defence entities for procurement of Area Denial Munition Type-1 and high-explosive rockets with enhanced range for Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, seeking to enhance Indian Army's firepower capabilities.

The defence ministry in a statement also said a contract for upgrade in Shakti software has also been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The ministry has inked contracts with Economic Explosive Limited (EEL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL) for "procurement of Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 (DPICM) and High Explosive Pre Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets respectively for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at a total cost of Rs 10,147 crore", it said.

"HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets are advance version of in-service HEPF rockets which have enhanced range to strike deep into enemy territory with precision and lethality, the statement said.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

ADM Type-1 of Pinaka MLRS has a "specialised warhead" to deliver a quantum of sub-munitions over a larger area targeting mechanised forces, vehicles and personnel, thereby denying specific areas to the enemy, the ministry said.

The procurement of ADM Type-1 (DPICM) and HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets will mark a "significant milestone" in the modernisation of the artillery rocket regiments, officials said.

These advanced ADM (DPICM) and HEPF ammunition will "play a crucial role in bolstering the Indian Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes", the statement said.

Beyond enhancing national defence capabilities, these projects have immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the Indian MSME sector through components' manufacturing, it said.

"The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which will be a proud flag-bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the government," the minisry added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)