"Tribute To India-France Friendship": French Embassy Shares Ghibli Art Of PM Modi

Hopping on to the Studio Ghibli-style trend that has taken social media by storm, the French Embassy in India shared an AI image of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The embassy called the picture a tribute to the enduring India-France friendship.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, imagined in Studio Ghibli-style art - a tribute to the enduring India-France friendship."

The post is of great significance as earlier on February 13, India and France signed a declaration of Intent on establishing a partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron also launching an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The joint statement released at the conclusion of PM Modi's visit to France said the two leaders reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order, address pressing global challenges, and prepare the world for emerging developments, including in the technological and economic domains.

The two leaders stressed the urgent need for reforming the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral forums, including on UNSC matters.

France reiterated its firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC. The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on regulation of use of the veto in case of mass atrocities. They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

Acknowledging the paramount importance of advancing scientific knowledge, research and innovation, and recalling the long and enduring engagement between India and France in those areas, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi announced the grand inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation in New Delhi in March 2026 by launching its Logo.

Recalling the deep and longstanding defence cooperation between France and India as part of the Strategic Partnership, President Macron and PM Modi welcomed the continuation of the cooperation of air and maritime assets in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed in 2024.