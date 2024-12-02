Centre Expected To Clear Procurement Of 26 Rafale-M Fighter Jets: Navy Chief

The Navy Chief said India will induct around 95 ships in the next 10 years. (File)

The government has approved the construction of two indigenously designed nuclear attack submarines and is expected to ink contracts next month to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said on Monday.

At a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said his force is keeping a close watch on the Chinese naval activities in the Indian Ocean, and described as "surprising" the growth of the Pakistan Navy given the condition of its economy, adding the eight brand new submarines being built will add significant combat potential to it.

The Indian Navy is tweaking its strategy to "negate" any infringement in its area of operations and "we are fully ready to tackle all threats from our neighbours", he asserted.

The Navy Chief said India will induct around 95 ships in the next 10 years as the focus has been to build a future-ready naval force by 2047 that will consolidate India's resurgence as a maritime power and ensure credible deterrence.

On the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval to build two nuclear attack submarines (SSNs), Admiral Tripathi said the plan is to commission the first one by 2036-37 and the second one in about two years from then.

The SSNs will add huge capability to the Navy, he said in the first such comments by a top government official on the strategically crucial project.

Listing measures to bolster India's naval prowess, he also said that the contract to procure 26 Rafale-Marine from France under a government-to-government framework and the deal to construct three additional Scorpene submarines are expected to be sealed by next month.

"It is a matter of completing the formalities in the acquisition process. We expect that if not this month, then next month, hopefully, both these (Scorpene submarine) and Rafale-M (procurement deals) should be signed," he said.

In July last year, the defence ministry approved the purchase of the Rafale-M jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The ministry had also cleared the procurement of three Scorpene submarines from France.

Under the Indian Navy's Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been constructed in India by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in cooperation with the Naval Group of France.

The Chief of Naval Staff said India is closely monitoring the activities of the Chinese PLA Navy and the growth of the Pakistan Navy.

"We are aware about the surprising growth of the Pakistan Navy. They are aiming to become a 50-ship force by the next decade. Seeing the economy of Pakistan, it is very surprising how they are building or getting so many ships and submarines," he said.

"Obviously they have chosen weapons over the welfare of their people," he said.

Admiral Tripathi said China is interested in making the Pakistan Navy stronger as many Pakistani warships and submarines are being built with Chinese support.

"The eight brand new submarines being built will add significant combat potential to the Pakistan Navy. We are fully aware of what is happening, what is the level of their deployment, their concept of operations," he said.

"Therefore we are tweaking ours as well to negate any infringement in our area of operations and we are fully ready to tackle all threats from our neighbours," the Navy Chief added.

Admiral Tripathi also delved into security challenges facing India in the maritime domain.

"We have also kept a close watch on the activities of extra-regional forces operating in the Indian Ocean region including the PLA Navy units -- whether it is their warships, their research vessels. We know who is doing what, where and how," he said.

On modernisation of the Indian Navy, he said a large number of platforms are waiting for induction in the next one year and at least one ship will be inducted into the Navy, he said.

We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into the force, Admiral Tripathi said.

"Sixty-two ships and one submarine are being constructed in various Indian shipyards. We have the acceptance of necessity (initial approval) for 31 ships and submarines, all of which will be made in India," he said.

The Navy Chief said the government has also approved the procurement of 60 utility helicopters for the Navy.

Asked about China's military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea, he said it is a "cause for worry".

The Navy Chief said China has an intent to become a world power. "Our reading is that it will manifest more in the Pacific Ocean and we are keeping a watch to ensure that our interests in the Indian Ocean region are not affected," he said.

On India testing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine last week, Tripathi said it was without a warhead and the trajectory of the weapon is being analysed.

At the same time, he described the test as successful.

The K4 missile was tested from submarine INS Arighaat off the coast of Visakhapatnam last Wednesday. It was the first test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine.

At the media briefing, Admiral Tripathi also unveiled an "Indian Navy Vision 2047' document that provides a roadmap for the force's growth in the next 25 years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)