On International Women's Day, Indian Navy Salutes 2 Women Officers Circumnavigating Globe

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2025, the Indian Navy shared a video showcasing the journey of two women officers who are currently sailing in the South Atlantic Ocean aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A embarked on a challenging mission to circumnavigate the world on October 2, 2024. The voyage is set to cover about 21,600 nautical miles (40,000 km) in eight months and pass through four continents, three oceans, and three difficult capes. The officers are expected to return by May 2025.

Now, to mark International Women's Day, the Indian Navy shared glimpses from the journey and lauded the two female officers for their courage and unwavering resilience. "Their courageous journey, which involves the formidable challenge of sailing around the globe, is a powerful symbol of Nari Shakti," the Indian Navy wrote in an Instagram post.

"With unwavering resilience, calm demeanor, and meticulous planning during prolonged periods of harsh maritime conditions - while navigating thousands of nautical miles - they exemplify the exceptional capabilities of women today," it added.

Watch the video below:

The clip features both officers who proudly stand as a testament of women's empowerment and endure hard times in their voyage. "They withstand the tides, sail through storms, and demonstrate that the ocean, much like the world, holds no limits for their courage," the Indian Navy wrote.

"Having braved storms and endured turbulent seas, these officers carry the dreams of the entire nation with them. As the world watches with admiration, they embody the true spirit of womanhood and showcase the heights women can achieve. Through their brave efforts, Dilna and Roopa will continue to inspire thousands of #Indian women who aspire to make their mark in history," the caption added.

Notably, the Navika Sagar Parikrama II initiative showcases the Indian Navy's commitment to "gender empowerment and maritime excellence." It aims to show women's strength on a global stage and change attitudes toward their role in difficult tasks.

So far, the two officers have completed the third phase and reached Port Stanley. According to the press release by the Ministry of Defence, they faced three cyclones during this phase while sailing through Point Nemo, the most remote spot in the ocean. They also passed through the treacherous waters of Drake Passage before crossing the Cape Horn.