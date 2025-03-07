Harvard Scientist Claims God Is Real, Reveals Mathematical Formula To Prove It

Dr Willie Soon, an astrophysicist and aerospace engineer, who has worked for a long time at the Harvard and Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, has recently claimed that a mathematical formula could be the ultimate proof of God's existence. Appearing on Tucker Carlson Network, the renowned scientist presented his formula, which he believes provides significant evidence for the presence of a god. At the heart of his theory is the "fine tuning argument", which put simply, suggests that the universe's physical laws are so perfectly calibrated to support life that it couldn't have happened by chance.

According to LADbible, the formula was first proposed by Cambridge mathematician Paul Dirac. It highlights how certain cosmic constants align with breathtaking precision - a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists for decades.

"It seems to be one of the fundamental features of nature that fundamental physical laws are described in terms of mathematical theory of great beauty and power, needing quite a high standard of mathematics for one to understand it. You may wonder: Why is nature constructed along these lines? One can only answer that our present knowledge seems to show that nature is so constructed. We simply have to accept it," Mr Dirac wrote in 1963.

"One could perhaps describe the situation by saying that God is a mathematician of a very high order, and He used very advanced mathematics in constructing the universe," he said.

Now, speaking on Tucker Carlson's podcast, Dr Soon cited Mr Dirac's theory to explain his point about god's existence. "There are so many examples of the ever-present forces that allow us to illuminate our lives. God has given us this light, to follow the light and do the best that we can," he said, suggesting that the very equations governing our universe could be the fingerprints of a divine creator.

Notably, scientists usually shield away from linking science to religion. However, in his last book, renowned scientist Stephen Hawking made his views on god and the afterlife clear. Mr Hawking, who died in 2018, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - a type of motor neurone disease - in 1963, when he was just 21 years old. After being told by doctors that he had just two years left to live, he became the longest-living ALS survivor.

Referring to his disability in his final book 'Brief Answers to the Big Questions', Mr Hawking wrote, "For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God."

"Well, I suppose it's possible that I've upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature. If you believe in science, like I do, you believe that there are certain laws that are always obeyed."

"If you like, you can say the laws are the work of God, but that is more a definition of God than a proof of his existence," he wrote. '

Mr Hawking also expressed his opinions regarding the afterlife. "We are each free to believe what we want and it's my view that the simplest explanation is there is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate. This leads me to a profound realisation, there's probably no heaven and no afterlife, either," he said.