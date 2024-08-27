US School Assignment Asking Students If God Is Real Sparks Uproar Online

The assignment was titled "How did the world start?" (Representative pic)

A homework assignment given to high school students in the US has ignited uproar online after a concerned parent shared a photo of the questions a teacher wanted the child to answer, including "Is God read?" In a Facebook post, the parent, Olivia Gray, posted her daughter Nettie Gray's world history assignment and described it as "some crazy shit". The assignment - titled "How did the world start?" - ended with two questions that raised concerns: "Is God real?" and "Is Satan real?"

"This is a real assignment for a high school class on Oklahoma. This is one of Nettie's assignments for World History class. It's being called a research paper. This is some crazy shit overall and also on a technical level. Literally the kid had been in school ONE WEEK," Ms Gray wrote while sharing the picture of the assignment.

Take a look below:

Ms Gray shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 375 likes and nearly 500 shares. Many reacted to the assignment in the comments section.

"I could understand questions on world religions in World History class that may include Christianity as well as other religions but this is just plain weird and wrong. How would this even be graded fairly?" wrote one user.

"This is insane. What sources is she supposed to use? I'm a teacher--and a challenging one. I have no trouble with a high school student (or even an upper middle school student) starting a research paper week one. But this assignment is absolutely wack. I never thought I'd say this, but she'd be better off at Catholic School!" said another.

"I'm stunned and horrified they are even being allowed to push or preach their own personal religion/religious bias like that onto students in a public school in the United States," commented a third user. "This is horrifying in soooo many ways...This teacher needs to be sent back to teaching Bible study and kept the hell away from public schools," added a fourth user.

Meanwhile, according to People, the school district has addressed the situation. In a statement, it said, "Skiatook Public Schools became aware of the World History assignment in question through a social media post. Once administration reviewed the assignment, it was determined that the presentation of the material was not conducive to our instructional plan."

"Administration and staff will continue to collaborate on best practices to meet the Oklahoma Academic Standards," the statement added.