Man Who Escaped North Korea Reveals What Happens To Citizens If They Buy A TV

Timothy Cho, a two-time defector from North Korea, has revealed the difficulties citizens go through in the secretive nation in order to purchase simple consumer goods such as TVs. Mr Cho, an escapee from North Korea who survived being tortured by authorities after a failed attempt to flee the country before finally settling in the UK, recently spoke to LADbible about his life in the hermit kingdom, which is currently ruled by Kim Jong-un. He shed light on the bizarre and rigid media control in the country and revealed how something as simple as owning a television can be particularly difficult in North Korea.

According to Mr Cho, buying a television in North Korea comes with a complimentary visit from a government official who makes sure you are not able to access any of the non-state broadcasts. "If you buy a TV in North Korea, the government come to your house and take all antennas out and leave only one antenna," he told LADbible as he was asked about censorship in the country.

"What is it about? Kim family... programmes, documentaries, songs. All 24/7," he said, adding, "If you watch TV... it's all about Kim family propaganda."

In the interview, Mr Cho also revealed some other unusual regulations in the country. He said that even something as innocent as a haircut has become political. Children as young as school age are expected to have their hair cut in either "one or two or three" different regulation hairstyles. If anyone sporting a hairstyle even a couple of centimeters longer than allowed can find themselves in trouble, Mr Cho said.

"If you have something different... then your parents are in trouble. They're being summoned (to) come to the police station and write a statement," he explained.

Further, Mr Cho said that the first ruler, Kim Il-sung, is revered as the "eternal leader" who never truly dies. His son, Kim Jong-il, is hailed as the "Son of God". "Every national holiday, you have to go to the Kim family statue and bow to it. That is worship," Mr Cho said.

Mr Cho's account is particularly crucial as not many North Koreans have successfully been able to flee the regime. It is estimated that at least 30,000 North Korean citizens have escaped the country since the 1950s, with successful escapees settling anywhere in Seoul, China, Europe or America.