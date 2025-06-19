Macron Shares PM Modi's "Fighting On Twitter" Viral Joke

French President Emmanuel Macron has shared a montage of his meetings with world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit which took place in Canada's Kananaskis.

From showing a thumbs-up gesture with his US counterpart Donald Trump to speaking with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr Macron gave a two-minute peek into his busy schedule at the G7 Summit.

The French president also shared a viral video of a meeting with PM Modi when both had a hearty laugh over a joke by the prime minister.

In the banter that went viral, PM Modi was seen shaking Mr Macron's hands. Then he told Mr Macron, "Nowadays, you are also fighting on Twitter."

The two broke out into laughter immediately.

Au G7 de Kananaskis. pic.twitter.com/ytlcz8gfqY — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 18, 2025

PM Modi during his visit to the G7 Summit gifted Mr Macron a Dokra Nandi, highlighting the cordial personal bonding the two leaders have, which also shows in the two nations' bilateral ties.

The beautiful Dokra Nandi is a Nandi sculpture from Tamil Nadu. A fine mix of traditional metal craft and spiritual art, it is made using the ancient lost-wax method.

It shows Nandi - the sacred bull and companion of Lord Shiva - in a detailed and elegant form.

The bull's body has an open lattice design, a signature of Dokra art, and is decorated with fine patterns. A bright red saddle adds a colourful touch to the aged brass look, giving it a rich, ceremonial feel.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU).

PM Modi's visit to Canada was the sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade.