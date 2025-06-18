"Nowadays You Are...": PM Modi's 'X' Remark To Macron, Then A Chuckle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday, and the duo shared a hearty laugh. A video of their warm hug and banter is viral. In the video, PM Modi can be heard making a light remark, to which President Macron chuckles.

PM Modi reportedly said, "Nowadays, you are also active on Twitter."

The two laughed out loud.

President Macron then shook hands with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor and exchanged greetings before sitting down with PM Modi.

President Macron asked PM Modi about his arrival. "When did you arrive?"

PM Modi: I reached here last night, and before that, I went to Cyprus.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada



The two leaders share a hug as they meet.#PMModiAtG7



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/wUPojGSE41 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Sharing details of his meeting with the French counterpart, PM Modi said, the two leaders continue to work closely for the "betterment of our planet."

"It's always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet," he wrote on X.

It's always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet.@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/9f1GrUlV7d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025

PM Modi was in Canada to attend the annual G7 Summit, where he met several leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, his “two dear friends”, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Lula of Brazil, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

President Macron recently made headlines over a viral video, showing his wife, Brigitte Macron, allegedly shoving his face. Startled, President Macron collected himself and waved at the media. He then walked back in before the couple emerged together.

The French presidency initially dismissed the video and later titled it a joke.

Days after the video went viral, US President Donald Trump said President Macron and his wife were “fine”.

"Make sure the door remains closed," the three-times-married President Trump quipped to reporters when asked if he had any “world leader to world leader marital advice” for President Macron.