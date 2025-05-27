"Macron Got Man-Handled": Internet Trolls French President Over Viral Video

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, allegedly shoving his face away has become the latest content for meme creators. While President Macron has downplayed the video by calling it a "joke", internet users got to work and started sharing memes and slow-motion videos of the alleged 'slap. '

In a viral video, President Macron prepares to deboard the plane. He stands in the vestibule, adjoining the boarding gate, speaking with his wife, Brigitte, who was still inside the cabin as security officials opened the gate. We see two arms emerging from the doorway and shoving his face aside.

Startled, President Macron maintains his calm as he realises that the boarding gate has opened and there is media outside. He looks at the camera, smiles and raises his right arm to wave. He then walks inside the cabin and later, the couple disembark the aircraft together.

The video, shot by an Associated Press journalist, soon went viral. The French presidency initially dismissed the video and later titled it a joke. Speaking to reporters in Hanoi, President Macron said, "We were just joking, as we often do."

An X (Twitter) user shared the slow-motion video of the incident and asked the President if he is feeling awkward.

The slap in slow motion as seen around the world 🌎 - are you feeling awkward @EmmanuelMacron 🤔 pic.twitter.com/85NKFoJldh — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) May 27, 2025

Another person took a dig at the President's reaction and shared his “inner thoughts” that is to smile at the camera.

Macron's inner thoughts-"That's a camera there. Oh F. Smile." pic.twitter.com/xi5oT6DkjF — Ken Herzberg (@HerzbergKen) May 27, 2025

Another joked about the transition from “French kiss to French slap.”

“Macron got MAN handled,” wrote an X user.

Macron got MAN handled ….🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SuzieQ (@suziequeue2020) May 27, 2025

Some even shared AI-generated images of a physical fight between President Macron and the First Lady Brigitte.

Memes da bofetada em Macron explodem. pic.twitter.com/LzuJAswF2h — George Henrique (@george1BR2) May 26, 2025

A social media user hilariously compared the couple to just another couple around the corner. “Husbands and wives are the same, around the Milky way,” they wrote.

Husbands and wives are the same, around the Milky way. — जमदग्निपुर(जौनपुर) वाले 🚩🇮🇳⚔️®️ (@vikrantsinh1857) May 26, 2025

Others offered to help the President and said, “Blink twice if you need help.”

Macron, blink twice if you need help. pic.twitter.com/BRCEert9Rg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 26, 2025

A user said the President needs “peacekeeper” at home.

Macron need peacekeepers at his own home. pic.twitter.com/kDmntNmI7t — Sentletse 🇿🇦🇷🇺🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@Sentletse) May 26, 2025

President Macron is on a week-long official visit to Southeast Asia, with Vietnam being his first stop. He will also be visiting Indonesia and Singapore later this week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)