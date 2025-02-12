Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to France. Today, on his third day in France, PM Modi will; visit Mazargues War Cemetery, Marseille, to pay homepage to soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars. He will then go on to inaugurate the Indian Consulate at Marseille and later visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, an international nuclear fusion collaboration.

PM Modi arrived in the French city of Marseille on Wednesday and co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's France visit: