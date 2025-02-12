Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to France. Today, on his third day in France, PM Modi will; visit Mazargues War Cemetery, Marseille, to pay homepage to soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars. He will then go on to inaugurate the Indian Consulate at Marseille and later visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, an international nuclear fusion collaboration.
PM Modi arrived in the French city of Marseille on Wednesday and co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"India Developing Own Large Language Model": PM At AI Summit In France
India is developing its own large language model in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the AI Action Summit in Paris.
The PPP model is used to bring resources together and make them available to startups, he said.
"India is building its own large language model considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the future of AI is for good and for all," PM Modi said.
We Are In Dawn Of AI Age": PM Modi's Top Quotes At Paris AI Summit
Hailing the development of artificial intelligence (AI) around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we are at the dawn of the AI age, with technology already reshaping economies and society as we know it.
"AI's Most Feared Disruption Is Job Loss...": PM Modi On How To Tackle It
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a global AI summit organised in Paris. He spoke extensively about how Artificial Intelligence is playing a crucial role in daily lives of humans. While he advocated sharing the benefits of AI with all, especially the Global South, he cautioned about the biases in Artificial Intelligence. PM Modi also spoke about the concern of job losses due to AI and highlighted how this must be tackled.
"We must pull together our resources and talent and develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency and develop quality datasets, free from biases, in order to benefit the world. AI must be about people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation, and deep fakes," PM Modi said.
PM Modi Meets Macron, JD Vance At Paris Dinner Ahead Of AI Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Paris on Monday, attended a welcome dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. At the venue, PM Modi met several other world leaders including US Vice President JD Vance - the first such meeting of the two leaders after Mr Vance took oath last month.
A Recap Of PM Modi's France Visit
On Monday (February 10), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.
PM Modi In France: What's On The Agenda
On the last day of PM Modi's three-day France visit, on the agenda are:
- Visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery, Marseille
- Joint inauguration of the Indian Consulate at Marseille
- Visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good.