"AI's Most Feared Disruption Is Job Loss...": PM Modi On How To Tackle It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a global AI summit organised in Paris. He spoke extensively about how Artificial Intelligence is playing a crucial role in daily lives of humans. While he advocated sharing the benefits of AI with all, especially the Global South, he also cautioned about the biases in Artificial Intelligence.

"We must pull together our resources and talent and develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency and develop quality datasets free from biases in order to benefit the world. AI must be about people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation, and deep fakes," PM Modi said, as leaders from across the world listened.

Prime Minister Modi stressed on innovation and how "AI can help transform millions of lives". This he said can be done in the fields of "healthcare, education, agriculture, and much more." He added that "AI can also help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals become easier and faster."

"For technology to be effective and useful for humankind, it must be deeply rooted in local ecosystems," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that "AI most-feared disruption is 'loss of jobs'. But history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology." He went on to say that "The nature of jobs change with time, and new types of jobs are created."

He further noted that to address this concern, "We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling of our people for an AI-driven future."

The prime minister also said that AI needs to be sustainable. "There is no doubt that the high-energy intensity of AI needs to be scrutinised. This will require green power to fuel its future. India and France have formed the International Solar Alliance in order to harness the Sun to ensure there is plenty green energy supply for future technologies."

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are co-chairing the AI Action Summit being held in France.

