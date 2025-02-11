We Are In Dawn Of AI Age": PM Modi's Top Quotes At Paris AI Summit

Hailing the development of artificial intelligence (AI) around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we are at the dawn of the AI age, with technology already reshaping economies and society as we know it. Addressing the 2024 AI Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion at a very low cost.

"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people...Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy...We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools," he said.

Thanking French President Emanual Macron for inviting him to co-chair the summit, PM Modi noted, "AI is already reshaping our economy, security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century...We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity."