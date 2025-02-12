"Right Time To Invest In India": PM Modi At India-France CEO Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that this is the right time for businesses to come to India as the country works towards the goal of becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 while providing a robust business-friendly environment and policy continuity.

Addressing the 14th India-France CEO Forum here, PM Modi said this meeting is a confluence of the best business minds from India and France.

"I see that all of you are working with the mantra of innovate, collaborate and integrate. You are not just building connections, you are also strengthening the India-France strategic partnership," said PM Modi.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted PM Modi at the India-France CEO Forum.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for me to join this Summit with President Macron. This is our sixth meeting in the last two years. Last year, President Macron was the Chief Guest on our Republic Day. This morning, we co-chaired the AI Action Summit together. I heartily congratulate President Macron on this successful Summit," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also highlighted India's achievements in AI, space technology and the 'Make in India' programme at the event.

"We are working with the target of 100 GW nuclear power by 2047. This sector has also been opened for the private sector," according to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister further stated that today, India is rapidly becoming a preferred global investment destination.

"You are aware of the transformative changes that have taken place in India in the last decade. We have established an ecosystem of stable and predictable policy. Following the path of reform, perform and transform, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world. The world's fastest-growing major economy is soon going to become the third-largest economy in the world," said PM Modi.

"Our identity on the global stage is that today, India is rapidly becoming a preferred global investment destination. We have launched the Semiconductor and Quantum Missions and are encouraging 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' in the defence sector too," PM Modi told the gathering.

