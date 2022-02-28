Kili Paul Reacts To PM Modi's Shoutout, Says He 'Inspired Me A Million Times'

Kili Paul was congratulated by his followers after PM Modi's praise.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising him during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday. The artist posted the screenshots of the tweets posted on the Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"I'm so happy for this and thank u Sir @narendramodi. I'm so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times," he said in an Instagram post.

Talking about the work of Kili Paul and his sister Neema, PM Modi called upon youngsters to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages. He said this will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation.

"As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, youth can make videos of popular songs of Indian languages in their own way," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio address, adding that people of one state making videos with songs of another state will make them experience "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, great India).

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Kili Paul was recently honoured by the Indian Embassy in Tanzania.

"They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of Lip Sync shows how hard they work at it. Recently, a video of him singing our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana on the occasion of Republic Day went viral. A few days ago, he also paid a soulful tribute to Lata didi by presenting her song. I really appreciate these two siblings Kili and Nima very much for their wonderful creativity. A few days ago, he has also been honoured at the Indian Embassy in Tanzania," he said.

"Well deserved man," said one Instagram user. "Love from India buddy, Love your culture & your country," another one said in reply to the internet star's post.

Kili Paul has over 2.5 million subscribers on Instagram. Along with lip-syncing to popular Hindi film songs, he also presents his dancing skills in the videos.