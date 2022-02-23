'Jai Hind': What Kili Paul, Internet Star, Said In 'Thank You' Post

Kili Paul was felicitated by the Indian high Commission in Tanzania.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has expressed happiness after being honoured by the Indian High Commission. He posted a note on his Instagram page, where he thanked the fans after being felicitated by Binay Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania.

“I'm so happy being honored by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA. its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my indian supporter without u I wouldn't be here more to come JAI HIND,” Kili Paul said in the Instagram post.

The content creator is famous on Instagram and other social platforms for lip-syncing popular songs from Indian movies.

The Indian High Commission had welcomed the “special visitor” on Twitter, saying he has “won millions of hearts in India”.

Television actor Aashka Goradia and other users commented on the Tanzanian artist's post, saying they are proud of him. Many have congratulated Kili Paul.

The artist shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song "Raatan Lambiyan" from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer "Shershaah" with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.

Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he is seen lip-syncing to popular songs from Hindi movies and that has helped him amass 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.

Social media users have appreciated Kili Paul for maintaining his tradition and posting videos in his traditional clothes.

Kili Paul's Instagram profile describes him as a “dancer and content creator”. He also has a YouTube channel where all of his popular videos have been posted.

One of his recent posts was about the wildly popular "Kacha Badam". Kili Paul's sister Neema is seen performing alongside him enthusiastically.