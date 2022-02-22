Kili Paul, Internet Sensation, Honoured By Indian High Commission in Tanzania

Kili Paul is famous for lip-syncing popular songs from Indian movies.

The Indian High Commission in Tanzania honoured internet sensation Kili Paul on Monday. The content creator from Tanzanian is famous on Instagram and other social platforms for lip-syncing popular songs from Indian movies.

The Indian High Commission posted about the “special visitor” on Twitter who has “won millions of hearts in India”.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzaniapic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Kili Paul has over 2 million subscribers on Instagram. Many actors in India, like Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha follow him.

Along with lip-syncing to popular Hindi film songs, Kili Paul also presents his dancing skills in the videos. One of Kili Paul's videos - ‘Raatan Lambiyan' from the film Shershaah - in which his sister Neema also made an appearance, were particularly liked by the netizens.

Social media users have appreciated Kili Paul for maintaining his tradition and posting videos in his traditional clothes.

Users like Keshav Jha congratulated the content creator for getting the honour. “India in Tanzania did a great Job to greet and pay respect to this hero and great supporter of India soft power. We should and Missions should actively engage these soft power warriors for Indian good as well as global good,” Jha said in his tweet.

Kili Paul's Instagram profile describes him as a “dancer and content creator”. He also has a YouTube channel where all of his popular videos have been posted.

One of his recent posts was about the wildly popular ‘Kacha Badam'. Kili Paul's sister Neema is seen performing alongside him enthusiastically.

“Since everyone wanted to see @neemapaul155 dance to this, here it is the best she can do,” Kili Paul said in his caption for the video.

'Kacha Badam' was originally sung by a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal.