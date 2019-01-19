Kidnapped Jammu And Kashmir Girl Rescued By Police, 1 Arrested

A team of police recovered the girl from Rajouri town and arrested the accused (Representational)

A teenage girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, was rescued on Friday, the police said.

The father of the 17-year-old girl from Darhal village had alleged in his police complaint that Mohammad Shafiq of Dhangri area of Rajouri had kidnapped his daughter, they said.

A case was registered and during the course of investigation raids were conducted at multiple places. Finally, a team of police recovered the girl from Rajouri town and arrested the accused, they added.

After legal formalities, girl was handed over to her legal heir while the accused is being questioned, the police said.