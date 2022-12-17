Kidnapped 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Field Near UP Home: Cops

A case related to kidnapping was registered by the family members of the girl. (Representational)

The body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered from a mustard field in Budaun on Saturday, police said.

Relatives of the teenager alleged that she was murdered.

Police said the girl was missing since Friday.

A case related to kidnapping was registered at the police station, following a complaint by the family members of the girl, a senior police officer said.

The body was found in a mustard field, located just 100 meters away from the girl's house, he said, adding it was sent for post-mortem.

The police officer said the matter is being investigated and things will become clear once the autopsy report comes.

The victim's family had moved to Budaun a few years ago.